Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,125 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $24,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 103.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 518,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of LZB opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

