Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 282,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 88,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,057.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.