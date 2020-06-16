Korea Investment CORP Sells 143,100 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIO were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NYSE NIO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. NIO had a negative net margin of 138.04% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

