Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $26,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $69,498,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,125,000 after buying an additional 234,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 447,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of CUZ opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.