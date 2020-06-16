Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 241,300 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 865,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 241,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 587,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 3,645,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

AR stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $880.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

