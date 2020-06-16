Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 38,500 NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NMI by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

NMIH stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

