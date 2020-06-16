Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,374 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.