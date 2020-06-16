Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 13,477 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,021,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

