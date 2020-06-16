Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,007 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 217.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth $22,478,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $272.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.