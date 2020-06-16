Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 69,797 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,797 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

