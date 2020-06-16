Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Insulet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,001,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Insulet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Insulet by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $114.13 and a 52-week high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.95.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

