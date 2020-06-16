Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 36.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

NYSE:HRC opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.