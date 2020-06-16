Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $463,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,030,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after buying an additional 704,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,101 shares of company stock worth $17,073,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

