Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 25,130 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.