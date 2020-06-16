7,125 Shares in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Virtus Investment Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

