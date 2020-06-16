Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,296 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 185.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 503,928 shares of company stock worth $51,202,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $151.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

