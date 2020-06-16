Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 27,255 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,007,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

