Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 632,590.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of HIBB opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.