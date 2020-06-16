Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 966.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,466 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NYSE JEF opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

