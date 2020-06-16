AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Roku by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 117.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 138.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.84. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $29,617.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $186,811.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,059.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,739 shares of company stock worth $19,225,214. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

