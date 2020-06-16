AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $342.71 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

