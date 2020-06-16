Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.3% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Roku Inc
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Roku Inc
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report