Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.3% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,527,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

