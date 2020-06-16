GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

