Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

MAC opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $764,665 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,242.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1,467,650.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

