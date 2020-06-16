Apache (NYSE:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Apache from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.26.

Shares of APA opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $102,618,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $99,801,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter worth $9,656,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,379,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

