Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of KR opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. AXA increased its position in Kroger by 721.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Kroger by 42.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

