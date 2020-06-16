Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

