Citigroup Initiates Coverage on NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Evercore ISI began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE SLQT opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Analyst Recommendations for NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

