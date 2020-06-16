NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $29.00.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

