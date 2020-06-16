Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Macerich Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI
Macerich Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI
Transocean Downgraded by Clarkson Capital to Neutral
Transocean Downgraded by Clarkson Capital to Neutral
Apache Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup
Apache Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup
Kroger Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group
Kroger Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group
Edison International Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Edison International Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities
Citigroup Initiates Coverage on NYSE:SLQT
Citigroup Initiates Coverage on NYSE:SLQT


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report