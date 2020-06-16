Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

