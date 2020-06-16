Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,502,000 after buying an additional 1,392,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Analyst Recommendations for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

