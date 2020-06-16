Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,502,000 after buying an additional 1,392,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

