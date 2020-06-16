NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Analyst Recommendations for NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

