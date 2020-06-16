NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NYSE:SLQT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

