CMC Markets (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CMC Markets stock opened at $2.59 on Monday.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

