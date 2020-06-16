CMC Markets (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of CMC Markets (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CMC Markets stock opened at $2.59 on Monday.
CMC Markets Company Profile
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.