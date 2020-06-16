AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

