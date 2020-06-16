21,700 Shares in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,873,000 after acquiring an additional 406,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,099 shares of company stock worth $4,848,046. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

