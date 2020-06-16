2,400 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

DOCU stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $163.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

