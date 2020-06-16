AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $238.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $238.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $82,856.61. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,164.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,994 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,638 shares of company stock worth $32,563,664. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

