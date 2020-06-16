AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dana by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

