AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total value of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $419.54 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

