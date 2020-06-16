AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

