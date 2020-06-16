AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 13.0% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 31,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5,094.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

