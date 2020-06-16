AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.