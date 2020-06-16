AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 137.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20,512.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,633 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 314,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.