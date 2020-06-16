AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

