Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Scientific Games by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scientific Games by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

SGMS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.50. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.