AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,100 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 226.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE:TGI opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.71. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.