Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 10,636 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

