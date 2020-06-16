Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SeaChange International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SeaChange International by 1,343.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

