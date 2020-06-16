Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $42,000 Holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter.

LCTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

